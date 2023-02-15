The first incident took place at the Flannels shop in Shirebrook on Sunday, January 22, at 2.20pm and saw a Hugo Boss tracksuit stolen along with a Billionaire Boys Club jacket.

The following day, on Monday, January 23, a Burberry shirt was taken from the Flannels store at the Derbion shopping centre in Derby just before 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CCTV image has been shared as Derbyshire Police officers believe the pair in the image have information which could help with their inquiries and are leen to speak to them.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for help in trying to identify two people after high value items were stolen from designer stores in the county.

Police urged anyone who knows the couple in the CCTV image or have any information about the incidents to contact the force, quoting reference number 23*94457, on the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101