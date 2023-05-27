News you can trust since 1952
Police appeal after youths target several Derbyshire properties in series of incidents

Officers are appealing for information following a recent pattern of incidents in the South Normanton area.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th May 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read

Several properties were targeted by youths who knocked and kicked on the doors around Eastfield Drive, Lansbury Drive and South Street areas of South Normanton.

The incidents happened on Friday, May 5, between 3.30am and 4.15am.

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s Alfreton safer neighbourhood team have appealed to anyone with any information or who knows the identity of those involved to contact the force on 101 and ask to pass on the information to the Alfreton SNT.