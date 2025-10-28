Police appeal after war memorial vandalised in Blisthorpe

Police have launched a public appeal after a war memorial in Bilsthorpe was vandalised.

Soldier silhouettes and poppies were arranged for the display in Eakring Road, to mark Remembrance Sunday.

Multiple reports have been received however of the memorial being the target of criminal damage over the last week.

Customised poppies and several statues depicting soldiers were found on the floor, having seemingly been pushed over.

Further soldier silhouettes lining adjoining roads were also discovered to have been damaged too.

Police have been investigating the criminal damage since it was first reported as happening in the early hours of 22 October.

Two further reports have followed since then however, with poppies and signs at the memorial once again found upended.

This criminal damage is believed to have taken place at some point overnight between Sunday (26 October) and Monday (27 October).

PC Nicola Best, of the Sherwood Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “We completely appreciate the upset these incidents have caused to the local community.

“This memorial was set up as a show of respect for fallen heroes, so to think anyone would consider vandalising it is absolutely disgraceful.

“Our policing team has stepped up visible patrols of the area in recent days to try and prevent any further incidents like this from happening.

“We’re determined to track down whoever might be responsible, so would once again ask anyone who has any information to please report it to us immediately.”

This can be reported to the police on 101, quoting incident 88 of 22 October 2025, while Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.