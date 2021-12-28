Police appeal after two women left seriously injured following collision in Newthorpe

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on B600 Moorgreen near to the junction of Engine Lane, Newthorpe involving a car and two pedestrians.

Officers attended the scene following the incident, which happened just before 2.30pm on Sunday (26 December 2021).

Officers investigating are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident.

Police are appealing for information

Detective Constable Emma Temple, from Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Two women remain in hospital with serious injuries following this incident and we are committed in our efforts to investigate the circumstances around this.