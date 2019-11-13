Police appeal after teenager 'suffers serious injuries' in crash near Mansfield

Police crash investigators are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy suffered serious injuries in a collision in Rainworth.

Officers were called just after 5.30pm on Monday, November 11 to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Kirklington Road, outside the village hall.

It happened on Kirklington Road. Pic: Google Images.

The injured boy, who was riding the motorcycle, remains in hospital.

No arrests have been made at this stage, but enquiries are continuing.

If you saw the collision or believe you may have captured the incident on dash-cam footage, contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 685 of November 11.

