Police appeal after series of car break-ins in Riddings
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man in an appeal for further information following a series of vehicle break-ins.
The incidents took place on George Street and Cantley Road in Riddings, and saw three cars broken into and another where the door was tried in the early hours of December 19.
Derbyshire Police have now released a CCTV image, taken at about 5.55am from the incident on Cantley Road of someone they would like to speak too, and are keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured a clearer image of the person of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the non-emergency methods below, including reference 21*737211:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form via www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.
Phone – call 101.