Police appeal after series of car break-ins in Riddings

The incidents took place on George Street and Cantley Road in Riddings, and saw three cars broken into and another where the door was tried in the early hours of December 19.

Derbyshire Police have now released a CCTV image, taken at about 5.55am from the incident on Cantley Road of someone they would like to speak too, and are keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage that may have captured a clearer image of the person of interest.