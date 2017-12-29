Police appeal after purse theft in Sutton

Police are appealing for information after a man stole a purse from a woman in Sutton.

The victim was walking along Mansfield Road when the theft happened at around 10.15am-10.25am yesterday (Thursday).

Police have released this image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The unknown man approached the female and said "excuse me" before taking her purse out of her hand and walking off towards the Stoneyford Road direction.

Police want to speak to the man pictured in connection with the offence.

He is described as white, in his late 20s, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and was wearing a distinctive dark blue or black and light blue jacket. He also spoke with a local accent.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious, or has any information that could help the enquiry is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 204 of 28 December 2017.