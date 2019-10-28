Police appeal after man suffers double leg fractures in alleged Mansfield assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered a double fracture to his legs following an alleged assault in Mansfield.

Officers were called to Wood Street after reports of four men attacking a man in the street.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

After the assault, at around 3am on July 14, the four men left the scene via West Gate before walking up a side alley towards Clumber Street near Lexis night club.

Anyone with any information, or who recognises the men pictures, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote crime number 136 of July 14, 2019.

