Police appeal after man exposed himself on bus travelling from Ollerton to Nottingham

By Shelley Marriott
Published 10th Dec 2024, 12:53 BST
Police investigating an indecent act on a bus are appealing for the public’s help.

The incident took place on a bus between Ollerton and Nottingham when a man exposed himself.

Police officers have been analysing CCTV and liaising with the bus company since the incident on August 7, between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

They are now in a position to release this image of a man they believe can assist the investigation.

Police have released this image of a man they believe can assist the investigation

Police Constable Imran Mohammed, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force treats all offences of this nature extremely seriously.

“We believe the person in this image may have information that can help our inquiries and I’d urge him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 560 of August 7, 2024, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

