Officer are appealing for witnesses after a lorry parked on the field at the side of the football club on Langwith Road, Shirebrook was damaged.

Police appeal after lorry damaged in Shirebrook

The believe the incident happened between 8pm and 10pm yesterday (June 22).

If you have any information then please ring police on 101 quoting crime reference 19000323188.