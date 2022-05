Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said the large green Hovis sign, with gold letters, was stolen from Shirebrook Vets , on Market Place, on May 3, at about 3.45am.

A spokesman said: “If you have any information that can help us or you know the whereabouts of the sign please get in touch via 101 or on our messages, quoting reference number 22*252563.”