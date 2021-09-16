Detectives are investigating the fraud offences which took place in September and involved the purchase of goods worth several thousand pounds.

Orders were made over the phone to several suppliers around Nottinghamshire and delivered to various different building sites.

Detective Constable Paul Kirkby, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This offence caused considerable distress to the victim and we are eager to bring the person or people responsible to justice.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police want to speak to this man.

“We have exhausted a number of lines of enquiry and are now appealing to the wider public for help in identifying the man in this image, which was taken at a site in Sneinton.

“We believe he may have vital information to help our investigation and urge him or anyone who knows him to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 324 of September 24, 2020.