Police appeal after ‘brazen’ Mansfield theft in broad daylight
Officers say that a tenant was moving into his new home when a passing dog walker picked up bags of his belongings and walked off with them. Police investigating the theft, which happened in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, have now released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
The three stolen bags contained the victim’s clothing, shoes, reading glasses, birth certificate, bank statement, and children’s toys. Inquiries are ongoing into the theft incident which took place shortly after 1.15pm on Friday 12 April 2024.
Sergeant Amy Wilson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a brazen theft which happened in broad daylight as the victim was in the process of moving into new accommodation.
“If you recognise the man pictured in this image, please let us know because we believe he could have information which could help our investigation. Similarly, if you witnessed the incident or have any other information which could aid us with our inquiries, please let us know,” Serjeant Wilson added.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image or who has any further information regarding the theft incident is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on the 101 num ber, quoting incident number 289 of 15 April 2024. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.