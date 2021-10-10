Mansfield District Police said the victim was approached by two other boys on Holly Road, Forest Town, who then threatened and demanded money from him.

They took money from him before walking off up Holly Road towards the Beechwood Close area.

Officers are now appealing for information that may help with their enquiries into the incident, which happened at around 8.30am on Thursday, October 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Road, Forest Town.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest said: "A boy was left shaken, without money, but thankfully unharmed after this incident.

"The behaviour which has been reported to us is completely unacceptable and we are committed to our investigation into the circumstances around what happened.

"We believe a number of drivers may have passed by at the time of the incident, and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed this or has information to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 328 of October 7."