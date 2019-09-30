Police appeal after 78-year-old man goes missing from Boughton

Police are appealing for help to trace a 78-year-old man who has gone missing from Boughton.

David Brown, 78, was reported missing from the Boughton area of Ollerton at around 9am today (Monday).

He is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 6 ins tall with short thinning grey hair. He has a distinctive birthmark on the left side of his face above his lip. He was last seen wearing dark coloured trousers and a black jumper.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 270 of September 30 2019