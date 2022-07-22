Police and council officers target fly-tipping in Ollerton

Council officers joined police on the streets of Ollerton in a bid to tackle illegal waste and fly-tippers.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 10:08 am
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 10:08 am

The joint operation by Newark & Sherwood Council and Nottinghamshire Police’s Ollerton neighbourhood policing team saw a number of drivers dealt with for offences regarding waste carrying and license documentation, while a vehicle was also seized.

Read More

Read More
Wildfires continue as crews called to woods near Langwith

A police team spokesman said, after the July 19 operation: “Fly-tipping has a detrimental impact on the community and will be dealt with accordingly by the police and partner agencies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The team ready for action.

“If you witness any vehicles carrying a dangerous or insecure load, or suspect offences relating to fly-tipping / waste carrying are being committed please call 101 and report it.”

A vehicle is seized.
Police and council officers worked together.