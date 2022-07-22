Police and council officers target fly-tipping in Ollerton

The joint operation by Newark & Sherwood Council and Nottinghamshire Police’s Ollerton neighbourhood policing team saw a number of drivers dealt with for offences regarding waste carrying and license documentation, while a vehicle was also seized.

A police team spokesman said, after the July 19 operation: “Fly-tipping has a detrimental impact on the community and will be dealt with accordingly by the police and partner agencies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team ready for action.

“If you witness any vehicles carrying a dangerous or insecure load, or suspect offences relating to fly-tipping / waste carrying are being committed please call 101 and report it.”

A vehicle is seized.