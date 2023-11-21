Residents and businesses whose lives were made a misery by crime and antisocial behaviour linked to three problem properties can breathe a sigh of relief after a successful joint bid to close them down.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire Police took action, in consultation with Ashfield District Council, after listening to residents and responding to numerous complaints relating to three addresses in Hucknall – namely two mid-terraced properties in Annesley Road and a ground floor flat in Cherry Avenue.

Complaints had been received of constant antisocial behaviour and concerns about drug dealing at these addresses. Issues were reportedly occurring throughout the day and night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closure orders were authorised by Mansfield Magistrates’ Court after a successful joint application led by the Hucknall neighbourhood policing team. The orders mean the properties have been closed and boarded up for the next three months to prevent any further disorder.

Complaints had been received of constant antisocial behaviour and concerns about drug dealing at these addresses. Image: Nottinghamshire Police

They also prohibit any persons from entering the properties, including the occupiers. Any breaches of the orders would be an offence and would be liable for imprisonment and/or a fine.

Inspector Jon Hewitt, district commander for Ashfield, said: “It was clear the constant antisocial behaviour linked to these properties was having a deeply detrimental impact on local residents and businesses. “This is not simply not something they should have to put up with. It shows we will not tolerate individuals involved in persistent offending and antisocial behaviour which causes immense distress to local residents and businesses.”

Cllrs Lee Waters and John Wilmott, ward councillors for Hucknall, said: "We listened to the concerns of local residents and took action. This case demonstrates the benefits of partnership working between the council and the police and how hard we are working to make Ashfield a safer place for all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to concerns over drug dealing, police previously executed a drugs warrant at the Cherry Avenue address on 6 November 2023. Two men, aged 37 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.