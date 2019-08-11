Police adapt George Michael's Careless Whisper for a driving offence culprit

The police broke into song online after they collared a driver with no insurance.

Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police wrote on Facebook:

No insurance

'I'm never gonna drive again, guilty fam I've got a licence, though it's easy to forget that I am not insured. Should have known better not to blag the feds saying that's my first time out for a drive and I'm never gonna drive again, the way I drove you.' #carlesswhisper #sorrygeorge #iknowthebeast #okbye

