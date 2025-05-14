Pleasley cannabis farmer lacked criminal connections to cash in on £126,000 harvest

A Pleasley cannabis farmer who grew £126,000 of the class B drug in an outhouse didn’t have the criminal connections to realise the crop’s full value, a court has heard.

Police executed a search warrant at Michael Baillie's address on May 8 last year, after a tip-off, and uncovered “a very sophisticated” operation over three areas, said Raglan Ashton, prosecuting.

The grow featured artificial lighting, extractor fans, a computerised watering system and growing tents.

The 156 plants, at various stages of maturity, could have fetched as much as £126,000 if sold in one gram deals, and £87,000 wholesale.

Nottingham Crown Court heard Baillie, who was contrite and accepted full responsibility when he was interviewed by the police, only has one, unrelated previous conviction.

Judge Tina Dempster told him he had a “ significant expectation of significant financial advantage” and the offence has a starting point of four years in prison.

But because he is not linked to criminal activity he had “no access to an outlet enabling him to reap financial rewards,” she said.

She accepted Baillie’s remorse, the fact he has beaten his cannabis addiction, and also noted his mental health difficulties.

She also gave him credit for pleading guilty at the first opportunity and said there was a realistic prospect of his rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, he received a 16 month sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 12 rehabilitation days and a mental health treatment requirement.

Baillie, aged 30, of Littlewood Lane, Pleasley Vale, admitted cannabis production between February 8 and May 8, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on November 19.