On Wednesday night, a suspect was found in possession of a mower, which officers in Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield team believe was stolen.

They have now shared an image of machine, asking: “Is anyone is missing a lawnmower?”

And they have urged people to ‘please check your outbuildings to ensure that nothing has been taken’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is this lawnmower yours?

If you have any information or the lawnmower is yours, contact 101 quoting 0014_04112021.