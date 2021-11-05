Plea to Mansfield and Sutton residents: ‘is this your lawnmower?’
Mansfield and Sutton residents are being urged to check their sheds after a suspect was arrested with a lawnmower.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 11:12 am
On Wednesday night, a suspect was found in possession of a mower, which officers in Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield team believe was stolen.
They have now shared an image of machine, asking: “Is anyone is missing a lawnmower?”
And they have urged people to ‘please check your outbuildings to ensure that nothing has been taken’.
If you have any information or the lawnmower is yours, contact 101 quoting 0014_04112021.