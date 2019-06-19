Plea for residents to lock cars after Mansfield area becomes target for thieves

A police inspector has reminded residents to keep their vehicles locked, after an area of Mansfield became a target for vehicle crime.

Inspector Nick Butler, neighbourhood policing inspector for Mansfield, warned that areas in the north of the town have recently become a target for thieves.

After a string of incidents in the Pleasly/Bull Farm area, Insp Butler issued the plea.

He said: "We need people to ring in any suspicious activity, if you see people walking round behaving oddly in the small hours of the morning, please report it.

"People often leave cars unlocked, with their things on display, so please make sure that you all take extra care in locking your vehicles and making sure you don’t leave valuables on

display.

"I know I say this frequently, but it really does make it easy for the thieves and reduces our chances of catching them.

"We receive report of valuable items such as phones and laptops going missing, and this can cause a lot of anxiety if your personal information is on there."

If you have any information that may help police, please ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or email Insp Butler on manssouth.npt@Nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk