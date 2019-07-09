Plans for four permanent traveller sites in Mansfield in the pipeline

Plans to develop permanent sites for travellers in Mansfield could be set to go to a public consultation if approved by councillors.

Mansfield District Council is set to decide whether to open consultation on the plans, which would see up to 15 sites put to the public to become permanents site for travellers visiting the area.

Travellers pitched up in Oak Tree Leisure Centre car park in December 2018.

Councillors will vote at the full council meeting on Tuesday, July 16, about opening the consultation, which would take place between July 19 and September 13.

The Housing Act 2004 requires all local authorities to assess the accommodation needs of gypsies, travellers and travelling showpeople, and have a strategy for how those housing needs will be met.

A total of four sites are required in Mansfield district - a permanent one with three pitches, a transit/emergency stopping site to accommodate up to 15 caravans and associated vehicles, and two sites for travelling show-people.

Following initial discussions last year, 122 sites were reviewed and considered against criteria including impact on the environment, proximity to public transport, health services, education and provision of utilities.

The sites include derelict brownfield land between Spencer Street and Holden Street at Ladybrook, derelict brownfield land at Victoria Street, Mansfield, and surplus playing pitches at former Sherwood Hall School, off Stuart Avenue, Forest Town.

Public consultation, if approved, will take place at the Civic Centre, from 1pm to 7pm, on Wednesday, July 24.

Other events will take place at Turner Hall in Mansfield Woodhouse, on September 2, and Warsop Town Hall, on September 5, during the same hours.

See a full list of sites below:

Derelict brownfield land between Spencer Street and Holden Street at Ladybrook, Mansfield

Derelict brownfield land at Victoria Street/Clarence Street/Tenter Lane, Mansfield

Surplus playing pitches at former Sherwood Hall School, off Stuart Avenue, Forest Town

Derelict brownfield land at former railway station off Mansfield Road, Warsop

Vacant brownfield land off Baums Lane, Mansfield (opposite Central Avenue)

Greenfield land to the south of New Mill Lane and the north of the Tall Trees Mobile Homes Park off Old Mill Lane, Forest Town

Greenfield land at 40a Mansfield Road, Warsop (opposite Woodlands Nursing Home, Spion Kop)

Greenfield land off Ley Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse (opposite Castleton Close)

Greenfield Land at Pheasant Hill and Highfield Close, Mansfield (near Mansfield Lawn Tennis Club)

Greenfield agricultural land off Chesterfield Road, Pleasley Hill (off Woburn Road)

Derelict brownfield land at former Meden Vale Village Hall, Elkesley Road, Meden Vale

Partially cleared allotments at Priory Road, Mansfield Woodhouse (next to Yeoman Hill Park and the Labour Hall)

Greenfield land next to the allotments on Common Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse

Greenfield land off off Northfield Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse

Disused electricity substation at land off B6407 Longster Lane, Sookholme