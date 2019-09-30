Pictures show 'horrendous' vandalism done to 10 cars at Sutton Parkway Railway Station

Residents are calling for vandals, who targeted cars parked at Sutton Parkway Railway Station, to be punished.

Ten cars parked at the station on Penny Emma Way, on the border of Kirkby and Sutton, had their windows smashed through.

A Ford which was targeted.

The car park is free to park in for people who are taking the trains on the Robin Hood Line.

Chad reader Sarah Burns said her mind was "boggled" by the vandalism as she drove past it.

She said: "Just drove past there and noticed a couple of cars with smashed windows.

"One had both front put through. The mind boggles."

A small bike was left in the boot.

Jennifer Donald Walker, commenting on your Chad's Facebook page said: "I'm so sorry they've done that to the cars.

"Whoever has done this should be horse whipped."

Nottinghamshire Police is investigating the incident which is believed to have happened in the early hours of Saturday, September 28.

Mary Storer, another reader said: "Horrendous, they forget they will grow up and have cars. See if they think it's a good idea then."

Glass was left on the floor after this Corsa was targeted.

A Mark Price added: "I hope they have CCTV and they are punished."

Police are also urging people who witnessed anything at the station to come forward.

A police spokesman said: "10 cars had their windows smashed.

"If anyone has any information or saw the incident please call 101 quoting incident number 191 of 28 September 2019."

Two windows were smashed on the side of this car.