'Petulant' truck driver threatened to 'spark out' Mansfield police officer

Josh Eddishaw was stopped on Jubilee Way South at 11.20pm on June 1 because mud was obscuring the registration plate of his off-road truck, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

Eddishaw told one officer: "What's up with you lad? have you got a problem?”

He became angry and abusive, and said: “Right pal, if you pull this truck up again – I know you are a police officer – I will spark you out.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

“I am mental in the head. I will jump out of this truck and knock you out. You won't go home because I will drive over your f****** head.”

Eddishaw, who represented himself, told magistrates: “I was upset. It was an off-road truck. I can't remember having mud on the number plate.”

But he accepted the account given by Mr Jerath.

Eddishaw, 22, of Allenby Road, Southwell, admitted using threatening words or behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Chairman of the bench David Simms told him: “I am not terribly impressed whatsoever by that sort of abuse. You're incredibly lucky to face such a minimal charge with that sort of threat. It's not appropriate is it?”

“No it's not,” Eddishaw replied.

The bench imposed a £204 fine and ordered him to pay a £34 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mr Simms told him: “You have to pay a total of £323 just for being petulant. Don't do this again.”