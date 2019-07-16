Pensioner dies in A614 crash between car and tree

Police crash investigators have confirmed that a 70-year old man has died following a crash on the A614.

It happened at Oxton yesterday (Monday, July 15).

Police were called at around 11.30am to a report of the single vehicle collision involving a car and a tree.

The man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre following the collision, where he died a short time later.

The A614 was closed in both directions following the collision, but re-opened later on Monday afternoon.

Detective Sergeant Clare Gibson from Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are appealing to anyone who was travelling along the A614 around the time of the collision to contact us with any information that they think could help our investigation.

“Since the incident was first reported, our team have been working to understand the circumstances surrounding the collision and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the collision on dashcam footage.”

Anyone with any information which could help the investigation is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 307 of 15 July.

