Penalty notice issued for Skegby fly-tip

A fixed penalty notice has been issued after rubbish was dumped in Skegby

The waste was dumped on Buttery Lane, Skegby.

Ashfield District Council warned that anyone who chooses to use a waste carrier should ensure that they are fully licensed and legal.

Alternatively you can book a bulky waste collection through the council - this way you know that your rubbish is being disposed of responsibly.

Anyone with any information regarding a fly-tipping incident can contact environment@ashfield.gov.uk or call 0800 183 84 84.