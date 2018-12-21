Pedestrian suffers life-changing injuries after being hit by car in Alfreton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered life-changing injuries in a collision in Alfreton.

The collision, between a car and a pedestrian, occurred on Nottingham Road at around 8.30pm on Thursday December 20.

A 54-year-old man was walking along Nottingham Road when he was involved in a collision with a blue Ford Fiesta.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he remains, and is receiving treatment for life-changing injuries.

It is understood that the driver of the car and his passenger initially stopped but left before police could attend and officers are now keen to trace them.

The men are both described as white, with one thought to be in his mid-20s, around 6ft 4ins tall and of stocky build, with dark hair.

The other is described as 6ft tall and of stocky build with thinning ginger hair. He is thought to be in his mid-30s and was wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has dash cam footage, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18000618634 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Chris Watts, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.