Pedestrian, 60, injured after collision with police car in Nuthall

By Kate Mason
Published 12th Aug 2025, 20:06 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 20:07 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a police vehicle was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Nuthall.

At 3.47pm today (12 August), police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a police vehicle and a pedestrian in Woodhouse Way, Nuthall.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A cordon is in place and investigation work is under way.

Witnesses call 101 quoting 392 of 12 August.

