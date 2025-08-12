Pedestrian, 60, injured after collision with police car in Nuthall

Police are appealing for witnesses after a police vehicle was involved in a collision with a pedestrian in Nuthall.

At 3.47pm today (12 August), police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a police vehicle and a pedestrian in Woodhouse Way, Nuthall.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A cordon is in place and investigation work is under way.

Witnesses call 101 quoting 392 of 12 August.