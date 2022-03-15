Pedal power helps police in Eastwood put the brakes on crime

Nottinghamshire Police officers serving the Broxtowe borough have been quick to put the two new bikes through their paces while out on patrol on the streets of Eastwood.

The neighbourhood officers at Eastwood already utilise normal bikes as part of their daily patrols but the addition of the new e-bikes will expand their patrol range, reduce fatigue and make for faster response times.

Neighbourhood inspector Mike Ebbins said the bikes will help police get around more quickly and effectively.

Eastwood officers tested the new electric bikes while out on patrol across the town.

He said: “These new bikes are a great asset and will allow our officers to stay out for longer and travel greater distances.

“The bikes naturally allow us to target some areas more effectively than a patrol car, particularly harder to reach areas known for antisocial behaviour, and their silent stealth approach will certainly benefit tackling crime hotspots.

“They can get us to places much faster than it would take the average officer on foot, or with a normal bike, and our officers will also have greater visibility and interactions with our community when out on two wheels.

“It’s also fantastic to be able to reduce our carbon footprint by using the bikes, so that we can protect the environment while we’re protecting the community.”

The bikes help police reach certain areas more quickly and efficiently.

The bikes are equipped with an electric motor which offers officers assistance up to 15mph.

Anything more than that, and the officers will be relying on their own pedal power.