Park users urged to be vigilant after police make drugs discovery

Neighbourhood officers in Mansfield have urged park-users to be vigilant after suspected drugs were discovered in a Mansfield park.

By Jon Ball
Published 9th May 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield South neighbourhood policing team discovered a “small packet containing suspected drugs discarded on the floor of a park” while on patrol in the Ravensdale area.

Officers said the suspected drugs “will be booked in for destruction”, following the discovery on May 6.

The packet found by police.The packet found by police.
A team spokesman said: “Please be vigilant when taking young children or dogs to local parks and report anything suspicious via 101.”