Park users urged to be vigilant after police make drugs discovery
Neighbourhood officers in Mansfield have urged park-users to be vigilant after suspected drugs were discovered in a Mansfield park.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield South neighbourhood policing team discovered a “small packet containing suspected drugs discarded on the floor of a park” while on patrol in the Ravensdale area.
Officers said the suspected drugs “will be booked in for destruction”, following the discovery on May 6.
A team spokesman said: “Please be vigilant when taking young children or dogs to local parks and report anything suspicious via 101.”