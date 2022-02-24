Police urge parents to ‘educate your children about right from wrong’ after anti-social behaviour in Shirebrook

Police have asked parents to talk to their children about their actions following two incidents of anti-social behaviour in Shirebrook

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 9:13 am

Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team reported yesterday, February 23, how they were forced to stop two children due to their behaviour, during Derbyshire schools’ half-term holiday.

A team spokesman said: “One child was swerving his push bike in the road as cars were oncoming – safety advice given.

“One child was trying to damage a tree – child educated on behaviour.

Parents are being encouraged to engage with their kids about how to act over the half term.

“Parents, please engage and educate your children about right from wrong so that everyone can enjoy the half-term period.”

Officers from the Shirebrook SNT said any incidents can be reported using the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101, or 999 in an emergency

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

