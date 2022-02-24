Police urge parents to ‘educate your children about right from wrong’ after anti-social behaviour in Shirebrook
Police have asked parents to talk to their children about their actions following two incidents of anti-social behaviour in Shirebrook
Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team reported yesterday, February 23, how they were forced to stop two children due to their behaviour, during Derbyshire schools’ half-term holiday.
A team spokesman said: “One child was swerving his push bike in the road as cars were oncoming – safety advice given.
“One child was trying to damage a tree – child educated on behaviour.
“Parents, please engage and educate your children about right from wrong so that everyone can enjoy the half-term period.”
Officers from the Shirebrook SNT said any incidents can be reported using the following methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101, or 999 in an emergency
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.