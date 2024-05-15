‘Paranoid’ man who warned cops he carried knife in Sutton jailed for seventh offence

By Tim Cunningham
Published 15th May 2024, 18:50 BST
A "panicky and paranoid" homeless man who warned police he was carrying a steak knife in Sutton because he wanted to be locked up for his own safety has been jailed for his seventh blade offence.

Josh Gittins was arrested on Forest Street, in Sutton, on March 23, after calling 999, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Gittins, aged 25, told officers he bought the knife from Asda and carries knives regularly.

The court heard he has 17 previous convictions for 26 offences, including six for carrying a knife in public, which “significantly” aggravated the new offence.

Nottingham Crown Court
Digby Johnson, mitigating, said: "It is clear that what he's doing was once regarded as throwing a brick through the police station window in order to get locked up.

"He rang the police. He wasn't difficult on arrest. He made admissions at the first opportunity.

"He had nowhere to go. He was struggling with his mental health. He could feel himself becoming paranoid and panicky.

"He believed he would be safe in prison. There have been no problems in prison. But he hasn't received any help for his mental health.

"There is no fascination in terms of the knife. It wasn't there for any unlawful reason. There is nothing aggravated about this at all."

Gittins admitted possessing a blade in a public place when he appeared before magistrates in Nottingham on March 23.

Recorder Simon Ash KC reminded Gittins his previous convictions include arson, criminal damage, drug possession, battery and wasting police time.

Sentencing him to six months in prison on Tuesday, he said the six knife offences were all committed on separate occasions over the last six years.