Pair deny Sutton kidnap and robbery

Two men face a Crown Court trial after denying kidnap and robbery in Sutton.

A 44-year-old man was approached by three men armed with hammers and a knife while sitting in his car in Outram Street on Sunday, May 12, at about 11.30am.

Outram Street, Sutton.

He was threatened and forced into the back of his car before being driven round for a number of hours and held against his will.

He was later released but his car was stolen.

The vehicle was later recovered outside King's Mill Hospital.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They appeared at Nottingham Crown Court where they denied robbery and kidnap.

Kyle Broome, aged 32, of Wrightson Close, Sutton, and 33-year-old Lee Davis, of Brookhill Court, Sutton, were remanded in custody to face trial later this year.

