Pair charged over alleged attempt to break into cash machine on Nottinghamshire high street

An alarm attached to the machine was triggered and police were called shortly before 5am on Tuesday, September 14 to High Street, Hucknall.

However, nothing was taken from the machine.

Malcolm Boswell, 42, of Rose Avenue, Blackpool, has been charged with burglary with intent to steal and has been remanded in custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have charged a second man following a reported attempt to break into a cash machine in Nottinghamshire.

Stuart Kendal, 37, of Rathlyn Avenue, Blackpool, was previously charged with burglary with intent to steal. He was remanded in custody following an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on September 21.

Detective Inspector Mike Ebbins said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we would continue to urge any potential witnesses to come forward who may have been in the western end of Hucknall High Street in the early hours of this morning – particularly anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area.”