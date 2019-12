A man and woman have been charged over the theft of a doorbell from Sutton’s B&Q store.

Tanya Staples, 37, of Manvers Street, Mansfield, and Matthew Regulski 34, of The Knoll, Mansfield, have been charged with theft and have been bailed to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on December 31.

Sutton's B&Q store

It relates to a reported theft from the Mansfield Road store on August 27.

