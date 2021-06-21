Pair charged by police after 1,000 cannabis plants found in former Tibshelf supermarket
Two men have been charged by police after hundreds of suspected cannabis plants were discovered at a former supermarket in Tibshelf.
Monday, 21st June 2021, 7:39 am
Officers carried out a warrant at the old Co-op, on High Street, on Monday, June 14 and found almost 1,000 plants growing inside.
The two men, who were arrested at the scene, have been charged with production of cannabis.
They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 15.
Genci Polisi, 38, of Rushland Field, Chinnor, Oxfordshire, was remanded to prison, while Artan Zeqiri, 30, of Albany Street, Camden, London, was released on bail.
Polisi will next appear at Derby Crown Court on July 13 and Artan Zeqiri will appear at the same court on July 6.