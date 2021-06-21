Officers carried out a warrant at the old Co-op, on High Street, on Monday, June 14 and found almost 1,000 plants growing inside.

The two men, who were arrested at the scene, have been charged with production of cannabis.

They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, June 15.

Genci Polisi, 38, of Rushland Field, Chinnor, Oxfordshire, was remanded to prison, while Artan Zeqiri, 30, of Albany Street, Camden, London, was released on bail.