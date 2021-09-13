Pair bailed over Annesley street brawl

Police said they were called to Annesley Road/Derby Road, Annesley, close to the junction with Forest Road, following ‘reports of an altercation between two men’, on Tuesday, September 7, at about 1pm.

The pair, aged 27 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and affray..

Sergeant Kuldip Ghattaora, of Nottinghamshire Police, said at the time: “The suspects are believed to be known to each other.

“One of the men suffered an injury to his earlobe.

“This kind of violence will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police and will always be met with a strong response.”

A police spokeswoman said the pair have since been bailed to attend police custody at a later date, as ‘enquiries are ongoing’.