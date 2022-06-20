Pair arrested after Mansfield house burglary report

Officers were called to Westfield Lane in the early hours of yesterday, Sunday, June 19.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said response officers spotted a man nearby who was acting suspiciously and matched a description of one of the suspects.

He was arrested and suspected stolen clothing was seized.

Westfield Lane, Mansfield.

A second suspect was quickly tracked down and detained as officers carried out enquiries after receiving information the offenders had run away from the scene.

Bags containing suspected stolen property were also found in an alleyway.

Two men, aged 28 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of burglary. Enquiries are ongoing, including checking local CCTV footage.

Detective Constable David Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We will always investigate reports of burglary with utmost seriousness and seek to identify suspects as quickly as possible.

“This was a great example of old-fashioned police teamwork which promptly resulted in the arrests of two suspects and seizure of suspected stolen goods.