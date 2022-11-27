Pair arrested after drugs found in car boot following pursuit near Sutton
Police have arrested two men after suspected Class A drugs were found when a car failed to stop near Sutton.
The vehicle was pursued along the A38, from Junction 28 on the M1 at South Normanton, towards Sutton, after officers were alerted on Wednesday, November 23, at about 8.50pm.
Two men inside the car dumped the vehicle in Huthwaite and attempted to flee, although a suspect was found nearby and arrested.
Officers then located the abandoned vehicle and found a large quantity of suspected drugs in the boot.
Most Popular
A second man was arrested at an address in Sutton.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply class A drugs, while a 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The use of drugs continues to cause huge damage to the lives of vulnerable people in our communities.”