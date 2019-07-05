Pair arrested after drugs found at Sutton property

Two people have been arrested after police found drugs at a property in Sutton

Officers made the arrests after carrying out a warrant at the property on Nesbitt Street on Tuesday.

Police were acting on information from the public.

A police spokesperson said: "As a result of intelligence and information from the community along with the neighbourhood policing team, the courts granted the warrant which led to the recovery of drugs.

"The local policing team will now work with the occupant, housing association and local council with regards to the address moving forward to ensure the local community feels safe knowing drugs are off the streets.

"If you have any further information of a similar nature please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."