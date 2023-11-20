Two suspects have appeared in court after being charged as part of an investigation into a north Nottinghamshire car theft conspiracy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives have been carrying out a detailed investigation into the thefts of 13 motor vehicles from addresses in Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire between September and November 2023.

They include keyless thefts of vehicles taken from driveways as well as thefts following break-ins at addresses in Nottingham, Southwell, Nuthall and Sutton-in-Ashfield, as well as across the county border in Leicester, Wigston and Loughborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have also been investigating after a delivery driver had his car stolen while he carried out a drop-off in Teviot Road, Nottingham city, on 14 September.

They have appeared in court following keyless thefts of vehicles taken from driveways, as well as thefts following break-ins at addresses in Nottingham, Southwell, Nuthall and Sutton-in-Ashfield.

As part of the investigation, a warrant was executed at an address in Giltbrook on 14 November and a man and a woman found inside the property were arrested.

Thirty-year-old Isaac Allen, of Kelso Gardens, The Meadows, Nottingham, and Katie Lack, aged 26, of Brassington Close, Giltbrook, have been charged with conspiring to steal motor vehicles.

They appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 16 November, and will next appear on 14 December 2023. Allen was remanded in custody and Lack was granted conditional bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant James Hirst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We executed this warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of a number of vehicles in Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire. Vehicle crime remains a priority for us as we do not underestimate the inconvenience and distress having a car stolen causes.

“This is why we work alongside other forces to trace stolen vehicles and disrupt the people who look to profit from this criminality. We also work hard to try and prevent this type of crime happening in the first place by providing advice on how motorists can avoid becoming a victim.