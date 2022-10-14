Judge Shaun Smith KC told David Twiname the ‘extent’ of his sexual offending – relating to women and children going back as far as 40 years – was ‘breathtaking’.

Sick Twiname, aged 75, was convicted of 16 sexual offences, including multiple rapes and indecent assaults of underage boys and girls and an adult woman after a trial.

Derby Crown Court heard Twiname, of Wingfield Road, Alfreton, later filmed the abuse, which formed part of evidence against him and, Judge Smith said, ‘ironically’ led to his ‘ultimate downfall’.

Two co-defendants – Judith Button, 59, and 79-year-old Antoinette Holroyd – were given suspended jail terms.

Button, also of Wingfield Road, admitted penetrative intercourse with a dog.

Holroyd, of Alfreton Road, Underwood, admitted indecently assaulting a boy aged under 16.

Judge Smith told them he was ‘wholly satisfied’ they were in the dock ‘primarily because of Twiname’s depravity’, not their own.

David Twiname was jailed at Derby Crown Court

He said: “I am wholly satisfied Twiname’s penchant for violence played a significant role in your participation in these matters.”

The court heard how a police investigation began when two of Twiname’s young victims reported him after ‘living with their secret shame for 22 years’.

Judge Smith described how Twiname had abused an underage girl in ‘every conceivable way’, raping her ‘multiple times’.

Twiname ‘locked doors and windows’ to prevent one victim escaping - raping the female ‘with a knife against her throat’, which gave him ‘sexual pleasure’, added the judge.

One victim described being on a ‘path of self-destruction’ for 20 years, while another said what Twiname had done could still ‘reduce her to tears’ after 40 years.

Judge Smith said: “Your depravity knew no depths, your physical appetites knew no bounds. The extent of your offending is breathtaking.”

Twiname was jailed for 30 years with a one-year extension period and ordered to serve at least two-thirds of the term in custody.