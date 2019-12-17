Owner offers reward for van stolen in Mansfield

The owner of a distinctive looking van stolen in Mansfield is offering a reward for its safe return.

Officers are investigating after a red Ford Transit custom van with crew cab was stolen today, December 17, from Egerton Close Mansfield.

The distinctive van

The offenders made off in the van around 3.30pm.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the van travelling in and around Mansfield nether surrounding area, and say it is quite distinguished in red with black stripes up the bonnet.

Anyone who may have been around the area in vehicles is asked to check dashcam footage to help police with their appeal.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 571/17122019.

The owner of the vehicle is offering a reward for the undamaged recovery of the van.