Owner of popular Ashfield chippy pleads guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault

By Joel Moore
Published 6th Aug 2025, 17:53 BST
The owner of a popular chippy in an Ashfield town has admitted to committing 10 counts of sexual assault.

Theo Tsiolas, who ran the Jolly Fryer in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, pleaded guilty to the charges at Nottingham Crown Court, Nottinghamshire Live reports.

The 42-year-old, of Rockcliffe Grange, Mansfield, is due to be sentenced at crown court on September 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jolly Fryer, which is situated in Low Moor Road, has been removed from Google Maps after being labelled as 'permanently closed', while its Facebook page has also been taken down.

The chippy had been very popular with locals and was even named in the Official Guide to the UK’s Quality Fish and Chip Shops in 2021.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice