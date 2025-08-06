Owner of popular Ashfield chippy pleads guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault

The owner of a popular chippy in an Ashfield town has admitted to committing 10 counts of sexual assault.

Theo Tsiolas, who ran the Jolly Fryer in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, pleaded guilty to the charges at Nottingham Crown Court, Nottinghamshire Live reports.

The 42-year-old, of Rockcliffe Grange, Mansfield, is due to be sentenced at crown court on September 19.

Jolly Fryer, which is situated in Low Moor Road, has been removed from Google Maps after being labelled as 'permanently closed', while its Facebook page has also been taken down.

The chippy had been very popular with locals and was even named in the Official Guide to the UK’s Quality Fish and Chip Shops in 2021.