Three lanes of the M1 in Nottinghamshire are closed after a collision on the road.

Traffic officers were called to the incident on the London-bound carriageway just after 9am on Sunday, May 23.

Lanes have been closed between junction 26, for the A610, and junction 25 for Nottingham and Derby, a spokesperson for Highways England confirmed.

M1

According to traffic monitoring website, the incident has been caused by an 'overturned motorhome'. Recovery workers are also on their way to the scene.

There is no indication currently on whether any individuals involved have been injured.