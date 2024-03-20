Ollerton teen tossed glass into crowded dance floor and cut woman’s face

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jay-Lee Robinson lobbed the heavy polycarbonate container in the Rush nightclub, on Clumber Street, on the night of April 23 last year, said prosecutor Nicole Baugham.

His victim was hit on the head and blood ran down her face from a “serious” cut which left a scar.

Robinson, who is of previous good character, was told the offence has a starting point of 36 weeks in custody.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"It was a reckless act rather than targeting someone, but there was a fairly high chance it was going to hit somebody," said Ms Baugham.

Robinson, 19, of Cedar Lane, Ollerton, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.