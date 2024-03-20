Ollerton teen tossed glass into crowded dance floor and cut woman’s face
Jay-Lee Robinson lobbed the heavy polycarbonate container in the Rush nightclub, on Clumber Street, on the night of April 23 last year, said prosecutor Nicole Baugham.
His victim was hit on the head and blood ran down her face from a “serious” cut which left a scar.
Robinson, who is of previous good character, was told the offence has a starting point of 36 weeks in custody.
"It was a reckless act rather than targeting someone, but there was a fairly high chance it was going to hit somebody," said Ms Baugham.
Robinson, 19, of Cedar Lane, Ollerton, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The case was adjourned until April 2 for the probation service to prepare a report before he is sentenced.