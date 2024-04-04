Ollerton teen scarred woman for life when he tossed heavy glass onto dance floor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CCTV recorded Jay-Lee Robinson as he lobbed the heavy polycarbonate container in the Rush nightclub, on Clumber Street, on the night of April 23, last year, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.

His victim felt a sudden blow just above her eye and realised she was bleeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement she said she experienced “constant and throbbing headaches, flickering vision and flashbacks,” and had to take a week off work before starting a new job with an eye injury.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

She said her resting heart rate has increased and she now suffers from a chronic skin condition as a result of anxiety.

When warm water ran down her face in the first shower she took after she was injured, she was reminded of the blood running down her face in the night club, she said.

She is undergoing therapy and says she is now nervous when driving which has impacted on her ability to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said Robinson, of previous good character, was remorseful but the offence was committed recklessly.

“I was surprised when I saw the CCTV,” he said. “It is a typical scenario. Young people dancing and having a good time.

“It is clear there is no hostility on his part. He picked up his friend's glass when it fell to the floor and he lobbed it. He says, “I was getting it out of the way.”

"A stupid way of doing it. It didn't cross his mind that it would hurt anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On another day it wouldn’t have troubled anyone. He is not the sort of lad who would go out of his way to harm anyone."

Robinson, aged 19, of Cedar Lane, Ollerton, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on March 19.

The presiding magistrate told him: “That person could have lost their eye.”