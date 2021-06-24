Ollerton mum spat at police officer after pub car park fight

Officers were called to the Plough Inn at 12.40am on Saturday May 29 when it was reported that Siavon Hughes was fighting with another woman, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

As she was being put in the van, Hughes spat on the officer's right cheek and she screamed and kicked out in the back – popping a rear window from its frame.

She told police she had been drinking at a lock-in and ‘as far as she can remember’ consumed two vodka and cokes, two Jägerbombs and one pint of lager.

The Plough Inn on Forest Road in Ollerton.

Hughes denied being a fighter and did not think she would have thrown any punches, Mr Jerath added.

Harry Bevan, mitigating, said: "The behaviour of Siavon was completely out of character. She is upset and embarrassed.

"I don't think she will trouble the courts again.

"She deserves full credit for her guilty plea at the earliest opportunity and for her full and frank admissions."

He said Hughes was badly affected by the death of her best friend and has sought counselling for issues with grief.

Hughes, 28, of Petersmith Drive, Ollerton, admitted assault of an emergency worker and criminal damage when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She received an 18-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

Hughes was ordered to pay a £95 surcharge and £85 costs, with £100 compensation to the officer and £100 for the damage.