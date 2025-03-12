Ollerton man’s ex-partner begged for her life as he strangled her

A former Ollerton man whose ex-partner begged for her life as he strangled her and broke her mother's nose when she confronted him about his violence has been jailed.

Richard Gill smashed a CCTV camera which had already recorded him attacking the woman, who is a cancer survivor, in her kitchen in November last year, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

"She is heard to say, "Please don't kill me on two occasions," said William Bennett, prosecuting. "She was literally in fear for her life.

"The most chilling part is that she felt compelled to apologise after he assaulted her. She offered to be in a relationship with him in order to try and calm him down."

Richard Gill. (Nottinghamshire Police.)

Gill grabbed her by the throat so she was unable to breathe for a short time and threatened to kill her. He threw her around the house, banging her head and punching her in the chest.

The court heard she had disclosed previous instances of domestic violence but refused to call the police.

When her sister challenged Gill about his abuse, he attacked her. To distract him her mother hit him over the head with a piece of wood.

Gill turned around and shoved her “so hard her feet left the floor”. She was slammed to the ground in “excruciating pain” and was later treated at King’s Mill Hospital for a broken nose and a black eye.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Raglan Ashton, mitigating, said Gill, who has no previous convictions, “doesn't seek to justify his actions.”

His mental health had “deteriorated significantly” at the time and he has been diagnosed with adjustment disorder, anxiety and depression. He has moved to Cornwall to live with his parents and has had no further contact with his victim.

Judge Steven Coupland told Gill his “Jeykll and Hyde” character was typical of domestic abusers who present one face to the outside world and another behind closed doors.

“I wonder very much if the people who wrote references for you have seen the video of how you behaved towards her,” he said.

“Domestic violence is particularly corrosive because it is inescapable."

Gill, 36, now of Chapel Road, Indian Queens, Cornwall, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation.

On Thursday he was sentenced to 21 months in prison. A five year restraining order was imposed.