Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Ollerton man who kept “getting into one violent incident after another” risked being sent to prison when he drove while over the limit, a court has heard.

A council CCTV operator tipped off police about a suspected drink driver after seeing Nikki Clamp “stumbling around” in Mansfield town centre and climbing into his Mondeo at 3am on April 29, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

A breath test revealed he had 47 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a suspended sentence order for assaulting an emergency worker and assault causing actual bodily harm in December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new offence breaches that order and the law says it must be activated with immediate custody unless it is unjust to do so, Ms Allsop said.

Sulma Mansuri, mitigating, said Clamp “foolishly thought the alcohol was out of his system” after eating some food. “He has a history of violent behaviour which is very, very different to this offence,” she said.

“He has been making a real effort to turn his life around because he was getting into one violent incident after another.” She said he won't be able to keep his current job in a car dealership following the inevitable driving ban but hopes to start refurbishing alloy wheels.

Clamp, aged 27, of Petersmith Drive, Ollerton, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad