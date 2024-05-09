Ollerton man with violent record risked being sent to prison for drink-drive offence
A council CCTV operator tipped off police about a suspected drink driver after seeing Nikki Clamp “stumbling around” in Mansfield town centre and climbing into his Mondeo at 3am on April 29, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
A breath test revealed he had 47 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a suspended sentence order for assaulting an emergency worker and assault causing actual bodily harm in December 2022.
The new offence breaches that order and the law says it must be activated with immediate custody unless it is unjust to do so, Ms Allsop said.
Sulma Mansuri, mitigating, said Clamp “foolishly thought the alcohol was out of his system” after eating some food. “He has a history of violent behaviour which is very, very different to this offence,” she said.
“He has been making a real effort to turn his life around because he was getting into one violent incident after another.” She said he won't be able to keep his current job in a car dealership following the inevitable driving ban but hopes to start refurbishing alloy wheels.
Clamp, aged 27, of Petersmith Drive, Ollerton, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The suspended sentence was extended by a further six months with ten more rehabilitation days. He was banned for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 14 weeks. He was fined £300 with a £120 surcharge and £96 costs.